Germantown High game and festival canceled tonight after MLGW power outages

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Many Germantown residents are currently without power, according to the MLGW Outage Map.
Power outages have caused the Germantown High football game to be delayed until Friday night. Their game versus DeSoto Central will be rescheduled to tomorrow morning at 10:00.
The Germantown festival has also been canceled for the night.
It's unclear how many residents are without power.
MLGW said power should be restored by 11:00 p.m.
Traffic Alert - A power outage is affecting traffic lights on Germantown Rd. from the south city limits to Brierbrook. Please treat non functioning lights as a four way stop unless officers are on scene directing traffic. Avoid the area if possible.— Germantown TN Police (@GermantownPD) September 7, 2019
This is a developing story. Watch FOX13 News at 9 for LIVE updates on the outages.
