Germantown High game and festival canceled tonight after MLGW power outages

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Many Germantown residents are currently without power, according to the MLGW Outage Map.

    Power outages have caused the Germantown High football game to be delayed until Friday night. Their game versus DeSoto Central will be rescheduled to tomorrow morning at 10:00.

    The Germantown festival has also been canceled for the night.

    It's unclear how many residents are without power.

    MLGW said power should be restored by 11:00 p.m.

     

     

    This is a developing story. Watch FOX13 News at 9 for LIVE updates on the outages.

