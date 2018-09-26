Germantown High School teacher accused of using racial slur in class, officials say

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Officials are investigating after a Germantown High School teacher is accused of using a racial slur in a classroom.
A school spokesperson told FOX13 they are investigating after reports came out that the teacher used a “racially insensitive term in class.”
Officials said the incident is being taken seriously.
“The matter is being taken seriously by school and District staff, and the employee has been referred to Labor Relations for further investigation,” the school said in a statement Tuesday.
