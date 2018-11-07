Germantown mayoral race: Palazzolo vs Barzizza too close to call

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The margin of victory in the Germantown mayoral race looks to be less than 150 votes -- with no winner officially declared.
FOX13's Siobhan Riley was at Mike Palazzolo's campaign watch party. While speaking with his supporters, he claimed victory.
Talking with Mike Palazzolo. He says the numbers he is up by nearly 150 votes. He just spoke to his supporters at his watch Party. Take a listen pic.twitter.com/tsDucfBHY6— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) November 7, 2018
The race has not officially been called.
We’re still working to learn if Palazzolo won.— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) November 7, 2018
John Barzizza released a statement late Tuesday night. He wants to see the absentee and provisional ballots counted.
“With as close as the results are of tonight's election, my team and I believe that it is in the best interest of my campaign and voters of Germantown that I not make any decision at this point. Until the final votes are counted both absentee and provisional, this race is still too close to call and every vote cast in this election deserves to be counted."
See results for the race between Mike Palazzolo and John Barzizza below -- as well as other Germantown races.
