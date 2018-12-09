Germantown officer fires weapon after shoplifting incident at Old Navy

GERMANTOWN, TN - A Germantown officer is recovering after he was drug by a car following a shoplifting incident.
According to Germantown Police, at approximately 3:56 p.m., officers responded to 7720 Poplar (Old Navy) regarding a shoplifting in progress. Responding officers encountered the suspects as they entered a silver four door sedan.
As the officers attempted to detain the suspects, one officer became entangled in the door and was carried by the vehicle at a high rate of speed from the scene.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police identify body found at vacant home as missing Memphis man
- Cyntoia Brown must serve at least 51 years for murdering man, Tenn. Supreme Court says
- Memphis rapper sentenced to 5 years in prison
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The officer discharged his duty weapon and subsequently fell from the vehicle. The suspect vehicle continued from the scene and was last seen by officers westbound on Humphreys Blvd.
The officer was transported to Germantown Methodist Hospital with non life threatening injuries.
According to police, the suspects are described as a female black wearing black pants and a blue jacket with pink tennis shoes, and second heavy set female black wearing a blue jacket and black pants with a white hat. No description is available at this time for the third suspect who was the driver of the vehicle.
This investigation is ongoing.
If you know any details that can help police, contact Germantown PD at 901-757-7347.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}