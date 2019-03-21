Germantown officials searching for answers after dead fish surface in neighborhood pond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Germantown city leaders told FOX13 that someone is dumping dead white bass in a pond at Howard McVay Park.
The fish can been seen near the top of the water.
City officials told FOX13 it will be difficult to prove who did it, but if the person responsible is caught, they will face a misdemeanor charge.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1-year-old dies after apparent drowning in bathtub at Memphis home, police say
- $10K reward offered for information about disappearance of 86-year-old Shelby County woman
- Affidavit: Driver found lying on ground, playing with keys after crash that killed MPD officer
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
"Somebody's doing that, that's horrible. It must be some pranksters who think it's funny," Ida Whaley, a resident, said when she saw the picture of the pond.
Whaley told FOX13 she has seen people fish there, but never anything like this before.
"Of course it's going to be someone out of the neighborhood. Someone in their right mind wouldn't do that," Whaley said.
The city told FOX13 they are going to leave the fish in the pond, so the turtles can eat them.
If you have any informatipn about who illegally dumped the fish, contact the Tennessee Wildfire Resource Agency.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}