0 Germantown police chase ends with multiple officers hurt, woman arrested, police say

Multiple police officers are recovering after being struck by a car in Germantown during a police chase.

Germantown Police Officers responded to the Waffle House on S. Germantown Road regarding counterfeit currency.

When the officers got to the scene, the suspect, Chelse Chambers, 23, tried to drive away in a Nissan Altima.

In her attempt to run away, Chambers’ vehicle slammed into the officer’s vehicle.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

After the officer exited his vehicle, Chambers also struck him with her vehicle. The officer shot his gun.

Chambers fled the scene.

Officers pursued Chambers to 4100 block of Silverleaf Cove in Memphis where she again attempted to flee. She struck a second officer and pinned her against a car.

The officer shot at the suspect but did not hit her. Officers were able to get inside the car and took Chambers into custody.

Officers then moved the vehicle and free the officer.

No one was shot by either officer.

Four officers were treated for injuries at Germantown Methodist Hospital and are expected to be okay.

Charges faced by Chambers’ in Germantown include aggravated assault, forgery, evading arrest, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and reckless driving.

This investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Memphis Police are investigating the incident on Silverleaf Cove.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.