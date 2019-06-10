Germantown residents starting repairs after massive flood

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. - Germantown residents are starting repair after ten inches of rain flooded several neighborhoods Friday.
Jim Frost lives in Guyboro Cove. The entire neighborhood experienced flood damage.
He said his belongings were destroyed as water gushed through his home.
“A picture that was in our den, I found under my truck,” he said.
A silver lining in the restoration process is the support of people all over the community.
Frost said people have brought food and water to his cove. Strangers have also offered their help clean up.
“There have been so many folks doing so many good things,” he said. “It’s just unreal.”
Frost tells FOX13 he estimates the work will take two months to complete in his home.
