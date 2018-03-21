0 Germantown residents upset with development in area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Homeowners in Germantown's Forest Hill Heights neighborhood are disappointed with elected officials, who voted to rezone the community to allow multi-residential apartment complexes.

Neighbors filed a petition in Shelby County Chancery Court, asking a judge to block the Germantown Mayor and Board of Alderman from rezoning the community.

A spokesperson for the City of Germantown said the city cannot comment on pending litigation, but the city would defend the actions of its elected officials.

Neighbors like Dan Lohrman moved to the suburb for the quiet community's large lots and lower density.

"It's beautiful," Lohrman told FOX13. "It's what I recommend to everyone interested in coming here. I hate to see that change."

Lohrman is a board member of the homeowners association in the "Vinings" subdivision on Forest Hill Irene Road. He said neighbors don't want the community to become crowded.

He and his wife chose the neighborhood in Germantown over others because there was little traffic and spacious yards.

"Not to say anything about Cordova, but that was pretty crowded," Lohrman said. "It was quite constrained. I don't want Germantown to go in that direction at all. I would not like that at all."

Other neighbors agree. The controversial issue has been debated for months in Germantown, with homeowners continually fighting at public meetings to preserve the character of Germantown.

The lawsuit was filed by Jaime Picunko and Phil Conner. They're Lohrman's neighbors, acting on behalf of the Forest Hill Heights community.

"The entire area has historically been a low-density area since first being developed in the early 1970s," the lawsuit states. "Homeowners in this area purchased their properties with reliance on the zoning documents in place that would help maintain a low-density community."

Residents claim in the lawsuit that the City of Germantown promised the zoning ordinance would remain the same when the community was annexed in 2000.

Alderman Dean Massey opposes re-zoning, and voted against the December ordinance to allow large multi-residential apartment complexes.

"I don't think that's fair to the families who bought their homes and stayed there, relying on the agreements in the form of zoning ordinances," Massey said.

The alderman said he's concerned the rezoning will change the character of the neighborhood, and it could impact property values.

"It's as if the elected officials are pulling the rug from under those families feet." Massey said, criticizing his colleagues in City Hall. "As elected officials we have to give a reasonable explanation to justify those changes."

Like Massey, neighbors want Germantown to keep its suburban charm. But many neighbors feel their complaints to elected officials who voted to rezone the community have fallen on deaf ears.

"A lot of them are very upset and very concerned," Lohrman said. "I think integrity is important for a community. if you can't trust a code or a law - then nothing is really safe."

The full complaint can be read at this link.

