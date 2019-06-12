0 Germantown residents, volunteers cleaning up homes damaged by recent flooding

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Germantown home owners are taking advantage to the dry weather to clean up after last week’s flooding.

Heavy rain flooded more than 100 houses.

The Germantown fire chief told FOX13 24 homes received one to three inches of water.

59 homes had less than an inch of water.

Volunteers spent hours helping people in need in Germantown.

This afternoon they worked on Ron Handwerker’s home…it was flooded with several inches of water.

“We’ve had to pull the carpet up and cut the wall,” he said.

He has lived here for 20 years with his wife.

Handwerker is not the only one dealing with flooding damage.

Numbers from the fire department show:

• 23 homes received 3-5 inches of water

• 24 homes received one to three inches

• 59 homes received less than one inch

• 20 residents experienced water damage to cars, garages and other items

Germantown Fire Chief John Selberg told FOX13 the city reached out to the county and state for assistance.

He said it is difficult to reach the threshold for a disaster declaration for a small localized disaster like this one.

Handwerker said despite the chaos—the silver lining is receiving help from others.

“There is not enough gratitude in the world to help these people. I had people come in yesterday that I never seen and did not get their names,” he said.

As the flooding pushed some people out of their homes, Germantown police have increased their patrols in the affected areas.

