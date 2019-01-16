0 Germantown school district to charge tuition for out-of-district students

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The Germantown Municipal school board will decide how much tuition families will need to pay if they live outside the Germantown city limits and are interested in going to school in the Germantown municipal school district.

According to the draft of the inter-district open enrollment, families could pay up to one $1,000 in tuition if they live outside the city limits and want to go to a school in the district.

The draft said families who live outside of the county will be charged a tuition, but it didn’t specify the maximum cost.

“I think that’s a little high, maybe they should base it on grades maybe base it on the income of the family,” said resident Jody Kelly.

Kelly lives in Germantown and thinks the cost should be lowered because it’s a public, not a private, school district.

“It was a little high, but you know everyone deserves a chance to make their mark in the world and I think they could base it on something instead of a flat rate,” said Kelly.

The draft explains students who live outside the county or district who have parents working there will be exempt from tuition.

FOX13 reached out to superintendent and spokesperson for the school district multiple times.

The spokesperson only told FOX13 the school district has never required tuition before.

During the meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., board members decided how much tuition could cost.

We will update you as soon as we learn that information.

If you would like more information on open enrollment for inter-district students, click here.

