0 Germantown widow suffering from health problems, dealing with severe flooding aftermath

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The heat is unbearable for people who are still cleaning up after flash flooding damaged their homes in Germantown.

A Germantown widow has nowhere else to stay and is stuck with only one working air conditioner.

Helala Hamud has diabetes, high-blood pressure and asthma…a bad combination for someone living inside a home filled with mold.

She said the flood damaged several of her air conditioners, leaving her with only one functioning unit.

“They start cutting the walls, you can see here the mold,” Hamud said.

For a month, she has tried to live in her house—filled with mold.

Hamud has no other place to stay since her husband passed away a year ago.

She is left juggling electricity bills, the mortgage and now flooding damage.

“There is a leak here and you can see a leak here,” Hamud said.

What makes it worse—she only has air conditioning downstairs.

Hamud can’t even sleep in her own room.

“Oh my God. It’s hot here and it’s like you’re living outside,” she said.

The couch she rests on downstairs isn’t much better—with mold just feet away.

When three feet of water flooded Hamud’s home month, it added to her stress.

“The water was above the steps here and it was a lot of mud,” she said.

She has received help with ripping out sheet rock from volunteers with the Germantown HELPS group…but she needs more assistance.

“We don’t have a stove. We don’t have the sink,” Hamud said.

She is left wondering what will happen next as she deals with health conditions while living in a home filled with mold and sheet rock and no AC.

“I’m so depressed. It’s beem a month. We don’t have no help and we don’t know what to do,” Hamud said.

If you would like to help, contact the Germantown HELPS group on Facebook.

