'Get the f*** out.' Memphis mom arrested for threatening son with gun, police say

    A Memphis mother was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after an argument at her home. 

    According to the arrest affidavit, Cynthia Johnson starting arguing with her son on the 600 block of Hillcrest Street. 

    Things escalated when the mom pulled a handgun and said, 'Get the f*** out,' police said. 

    The argument went on, and the mother went and got three kitchen knives. She then threatened to cut the victim. 

    Police arrived on the scene and arrested Cynthia Johnson. Officers also found two bags which tested positive for marijuana. 

    She is charged with aggravated assault and possession a controlled substance. 

     

