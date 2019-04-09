Getaway driver in two Metro PCS robberies arrested

A woman is behind bars after police said she was the getaway driver for two robberies.
Police said both robberies were at a Metro PCS and happened in March.
During the crimes, a man, who is not identified in the report, goes into the business with a gun. He demanded money from the cash register and left.
Tamara Rogers was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery. She admitted to being the getaway driver in both robberies.
