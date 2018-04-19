  • Giant snake spotted on Mid-South boat ramp

    A Mid-South man stumbled upon a large snake while on a kayaking trip.

    The water moccasin was sitting on the boat ramp in Crittenden County, Ark. The man opted to leave the snake alone.

    Water moccasins are venomous semi-aquatic snakes that are commonly found in the southeast.

