Giant snake spotted on Mid-South boat ramp

A Mid-South man stumbled upon a large snake while on a kayaking trip.
PHOTOS: 2-headed snake found in Arkansas
The water moccasin was sitting on the boat ramp in Crittenden County, Ark. The man opted to leave the snake alone.
Water moccasins are venomous semi-aquatic snakes that are commonly found in the southeast.
