Gibson guitar maker files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

The Tennessee based guitar company Gibson has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to the Cision PR Newswire.

The report stated the company called it a "devastating" financial fall. The Restructuring Support Agreement provides funding for the musical instrument and professional audio businesses, supports the Company's key vendors, shippers and suppliers, and provides for the restructuring of the Company's balance sheet. Gibson will emerge from Chapter 11 with working capital financing, materially less debt, and a leaner and stronger musical instruments-focused platform that will allow the Company and all of its employees, vendors, customers and other critical stakeholders to succeed, according to the report.

The company is expected to get rid of its Gibson Innovations unit. This portion of the company is responsible for Philips-branded headphone, speakers, and other electronic accessories.

Henry Juszkiewicz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gibson Brands, said in the report this change is to re-focus on other parts of the company. "Over the past 12 months, we have made substantial strides through an operational restructuring," said Mr. Juszkiewicz. "We have sold non-core brands, increased earnings, and reduced working capital demands. The decision to re-focus on our core business, Musical Instruments, combined with the significant support from our noteholders, we believe will assure the company's long-term stability and financial health. "Importantly, this process will be virtually invisible to customers, all of whom can continue to rely on Gibson to provide unparalleled products and customer service." Memphians were shocked to hear about this news. "I heard about it this morning," Les Ruefenacht said. "It's very sad. I saw chapter 11 and so I wish them well." Another Memphian, Jim Yardley, told FOX13, life will move on, but it's very disappointing. "That's a real shame but that's life isn't it," Yardley said. Gibson Brands Inc. released this statement about the matter: "Gibson Brands, one the fastest-growing companies in the music and sound industries, was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN. Gibson Brands is a global leader in musical instruments, and consumer and professional audio, and is dedicated to bringing the finest experiences by offering exceptional products with world-recognized brands. Gibson has a portfolio of over 100 well-recognized brand names starting with the number one guitar brand, Gibson. Other brands include: Epiphone, Dobro, Valley Arts, Kramer, Steinberger, Tobias, Slingerland, Maestro, Baldwin, Hamilton, Chickering and Wurlitzer. Audio brands include: KRK Systems, TASCAM, Cerwin-Vega!, Stanton, Integra, TEAC, TASCAM Professional Software, and Esoteric. All Gibson Brands are dedicated to innovation, prestige and improving the quality of life of our customers." Stay with FOX13 News both on-air and online on this very developing story.

