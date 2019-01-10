If you're a cupcake lover, get ready for some bad news. Gigi's Cupcakes has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Documents show the cupcake chain filed on January 4, in the Texas Northern Bankruptcy Court.
Gigi's Cupcakes has two locations in the Mid-South. One in Midtown and another in Cordova. Both locations are closed at this time, according to the website.
The business was founded in 2008 by Gina 'Gigi' Butler as a boutique bakery in Nashville.
FOX13 reached out to Gigi's Cupcakes for a comment, we're still waiting for a response.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Video shows man jumping over counter, attacking manager at Memphis motel
- 3 dead after crab boat featured on 'Deadliest Catch' capsizes
- Tennessee inmate claims he 'doesn't have anything' as bag of Fentanyl hangs from buttocks
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}