Girl admits to police she lied about being raped at Memphis International Airport

A minor lied about being raped at the Memphis International Airport, airport police confirmed Tuesday.
The Memphis Airport Police Department investigated the alleged sexual assault at the Memphis International Airport.
RELATED: Girl says she was raped at Memphis International Airport, police investigating
According to the Memphis Airport Police Department, the girl admitted to police that she “fabricated her report of the assault.”
Initial reports said the incident happened June 24, as the girl and her parents were traveling from Memphis to Houston.
The girl and her parents reported the assault to Houston police officers after landing at the Hobby Airport.
Memphis airport police worked with the Houston Police Department on the case.
Police said the investigation is now over.
