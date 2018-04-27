Girl dead, 2 others injured following crash in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A young girl has died following a crash in North Memphis, according to MPD.
Police told FOX13, they responded to a crash around 12:51 p.m. at 1470 Watkins. One of the vehicle's involved flipped over a fence. Two juveniles were transported to Le Bonheur, according to MPD.
One of the juveniles did not survive her injuries and died this afternoon.
One adult male was also transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
We are working with MPD to learn more about the crash. Check back for updates on this developing story.
