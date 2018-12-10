  • Girl found safe after Amber Alert issued by Mississippi officials for Louisiana girl

    MISSISSIPPI - UPDATE: 12/9/18 of 10:20 p.m.: 

     

    AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Paizley has been found and is safe.

    Mississippi officials need your help finding a missing girl from Louisiana. 

    According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, a girl by the name of Paizley was taken by her noncustodial father, Brandon Phillip Fontenot, on Sunday December 9th at approximately 12:35 p m. She was taken from her mother’s residence on Norward Street in Ville Platte, Louisiana.

    Paizley is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 3 foot 0 inches tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t shirt and pull up diaper.

    Brandon Phillip Fontenot is a 34 year old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

    Fontenot is believed to be traveling with Paizley in a 2003 red Dodge Ram 1500 bearing Louisiana license plate number W 3 9 2 7 1 5. They may be traveling to a relative’s address in Centerville, MS.

    Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Paizley Fontenot should immediately contact the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol at 1 855 642 5378 or 1 855 64 ALERT.

