Girl says she was raped at Memphis International Airport, police investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Airport Police Department are investigating an alleged sexual assault at the Memphis International Airport.
The airport spokesperson told us the Memphis Airport Police Department is investigating an incident involving a minor.
The incident happened June 24th. The girl and her parents reported the assault to the Houston police officers at the Hobby Airport.
We're told Memphis airport police are working with the Houston Police Department on the case.
