0 Girl Scouts to honor working mothers on significant day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A study shows seventy percent of the total female workforce have children under the age of 18.

On average, these women work 98 hours a week, factoring in work and home duties.

A group of girls from the Girl Scouts Heart of the South Council have taken notice of the long hours moms keep.

12-year-old Amane Glenn and her sister Hannah said their mom works hard every day.

As a realtor and consultant, their mother juggles work and taking them to and from their many extracurricular activities.

“Well a group of girl scouts including my sister and I were here at the council and we were just talking about how great our mothers were and how we wanted to show some appreciation for them,” Amane Glenn said.

The girls took action by launching National Working Mother’s Day; a celebration of mothers in the workforce.

“It’s important because our working mothers do so much, and they are like the glue that holds the family together,” Hannah Glenn said.

“So, I think they really appreciate a day to themselves.”

On May 10, the girl scouts are encouraging others to wear green in support of the special day.

Sisters Emmaline and Addie Mac Schild told FOX13 their mother has taught them many life lessons.

She is currently the CEO of Girl Scouts Heart of the South.

“She’s taught me how to lead and why it’s important to lead with something that you care about,” Emmaline Schild said.

“How to be a servant leader and really listen to others before yourself.”

“I think one thing that she’s really taught us is confidence,” Addie Mac Schild said.

“How to be strong in yourself and know your self-worth, but also how to share that and spread that to other girls.”

In addition to wearing green, the girls said others can recognize the special day by using #NationalWorkingMothersDay2019 on social media.

The girls also said you can make your mom’s day special by simply helping her around the house or treating her to a nice meal.

