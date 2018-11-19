Girl severely burned by food after fall in Memphis school cafeteria, lawsuit claims

A kindergarten student was burned so badly by food at a Memphis school that she had to be treated at a local hospital, according to a lawsuit filed in Shelby County.
The lawsuit, which is filed on behalf of the little girl by her mother, names Shelby County Schools as the defendant.
The alleged incident happened on October 23 at Double Tree Elementary School. The child was getting lunch – mashed potatoes – at the on-site cafeteria.
After getting her food, she was walking toward a table when she slipped on a wet spot on the cafeteria floor. The hot food landed on her arm and “resulted in sever burns…that required medical treatment,” according to the lawsuit.
The girl’s father posted about the incident on his Facebook page.
The lawsuit claims the kindergartner did not know the mashed potatoes were that hot – and she did not see the wet spot on the floor. It claims Shelby County Schools is liable for the incident and that every aspect could have been prevented.
The family is seeking compensation for damages that include:
- Physical pain and suffering
- Emotional pain and suffering
- Medical bills and expenses
- Permanent disfigurement
- Loss of enjoyment of life
- Post-judgement interest
- Statutory and discretionary costs
- And all such further relief to which she may be entitled
FOX13’s Greg Coy spoke with the family’s attorney. He describes the pain the girl has been dealing with and has more details on the lawsuit – on FOX13 News at 10 p.m.
