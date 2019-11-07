0 Girlfriend arrested after escaped inmate captured by law enforcement, according to SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New information has been released after an escaped inmate was captured by law enforcement.

Court documents explain Samuel Bridges took a white SCDC van and escaped the premises.

Related: Runaway inmate has been captured by law enforcement, officials say

Detectives told FOX13 they conducted a follow up in the 2400 block of Dwight where Bridges last known girlfriend, Michelle Loomis, lived.

People inside the home said Loomis left with Bridges, who they knew was an escaped inmate.

Investigators got information that Loomis and Bridges were near the 3700 block of Graves Road.

Both suspects were seen walking on the railroad tracks in the area.

Loomis and Bridges were arrested, read their Miranda rights, then admitted to being together the entire time.

Bridges told police he left the jail and drove to Loomis's home. He also told police he parked the stolen van on Imogene Street and walked to his girlfriend's home.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Both suspects then walked to a neighbor's home and asked for a ride to the Red Roof Inn on Brooks Road.

They stayed at the hotel for a few hours, then attempted to flee to Louisiana, according to Loomis.

Bridges told investigators that he did not have a plan, but hoped to get a ride to Louisiana where he has a friend.

Bridges told police he spoke with Loomis daily about escaping prison. He told her last week, "I almost took my bosses car."

Police said Bridges was serving a two-year sentence for theft of property.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.