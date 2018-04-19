0 GoFundMe created to raise $250K after lawmakers punish Memphis for removing statues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Less than 24 hours after Tennessee lawmakers opted to strip the City of Memphis of $250 thousand dollars in next year’s budget, a local woman has made it her mission to help get it back.

Brittney Block set up the GoFundMe, “Memphis Budget Replenishment” around midnight Thursday. At the time of publishing, the account has raised $37 thousand of its $250,000 goal.

“I saw that there hadn’t been one so I took the initiative to simply set up the page,” Block said.

The money is being raised to give to the city. Leaders in the state House of Representatives voted to reallocated the money following the city’s removal of its confederate statues.

According to the GoFundMe:

April 17th, the Tennessee House approved an amendment that removed $250,000 from our city, punishing Memphis for removing two Confederate monuments. These dollars would have been used for our city’s bicentennial celebration. If you are a Memphian, Tennessean, or general supporter of the removal of these statues in our community, please, consider donating; 25,000 of us donating $10 each would replenish the dollars lost. All money raised will be given to the City of Memphis. Our city should not be punished by the legislature for making decisions in the best interest of its community and citizens.

City leaders, like Mayor Strickland, has reached out to Block. FOX13 is told she is to meet with leaders to discuss how the money will be given to the city.

