0 GoFundMe set up for children of Mississippi mother who was murdered

OXFORD, Miss. - A GoFundMe has been set up to help the children of a Mississippi mother who was murdered inside her home.

According to investigators, Dominique Clayton, 32, was shot to death in her home on Suncrest Drive on May 19.

Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne was arrested and charged in connection with Clayton’s murder.

After appearing in court Wednesday, the victim’s family vented their frustrations outside the courtroom.

Family members told FOX13 they were upset that the judge appeared to be lighthearted about an affidavit going missing. Judge Howorth had joked when officers had to take a break to find the charging affidavit.

Clayton’s family called that motion insensitive, along with the fact that bond will be further discussed between the state and Kinne’s attorney.

The GoFundMe account was created to benefit Clayton’s four children, who are all under 15-years-old.

“The funds will be used to ensure that her family is not burdened with any costs associated with this tragedy,” the campaign said.

Clayton’s mother also spoke following the hearing, voicing her frustrations about the bond situation. She also said that there was no justice from police.

“Put a bullet in the back of her g** d*** head, and executed her,” Bessie Clayton said. “And they laughing (in court)… and they discussed with him what his bond should be? We need help in Oxford.”

Family claims Kinne was on duty when he allegedly killed her, saying he came through the bushes and shot her in the back of her head after sneaking in the back.

Background info:

According to Dominique Clayton’s sister Shyjuan, Clayton and Michael Kinne were involved in an affair, and the incident stemmed from a “domestic situation.”

Friends told FOX13 Dominique Clayton was shot in the back of the head during a domestic situation.

Her eight-year-old son found her after being dropped off at the house by a family member on Sunday.

Interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said the department learned on Sunday that Matthew Paul Kinne -- an Oxford police officer -- was possibly "involved" with Clayton. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took over the case, and Kinne was developed as a suspect.

The victim, Dominique Lashelle Clayton, was home alone Saturday because her four children were spending the night with their uncle.

When they came home on Sunday, her eight-year-old son went inside with hopes of luring his mother out for a prank. He came back outside alone and told his family she was dead.

Officials told FOX13 Dominique was shot in the back of the head. Family said she was sleeping when she was murdered.

Kinne was booked into the Panola County Jail, where he currently awaits a bond hearing.

