  GoFundMe set up for Germantown student killed Monday during severe weather

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - According to the GoFundMe page, Shemar was on his way to school Monday during the severe weather and hydroplaned. 

    Shemar hit a tree head on and was taken to Regional One in critical condition, the page said. He later died after his body succumbed to his injuries. 

    "My nephew was a great student and a great kid for my sister. He has left behind his twin Shane and his older brother RJ," the description said. 

    The fund has been setup to help his mother with expenses after the funeral. 

