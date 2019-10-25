GoFundMe set up for Germantown student killed Monday during severe weather

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - According to the GoFundMe page, Shemar was on his way to school Monday during the severe weather and hydroplaned.
Shemar hit a tree head on and was taken to Regional One in critical condition, the page said. He later died after his body succumbed to his injuries.
"My nephew was a great student and a great kid for my sister. He has left behind his twin Shane and his older brother RJ," the description said.
The fund has been setup to help his mother with expenses after the funeral.
If you would like to donate to the family, you can visit their page here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis mother demanding action after video shows her daughter being beaten up at school
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}