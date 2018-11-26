  • Gold Strike holding job fair

    By: Ben Rainwater

    Updated:

    Need a job? 

    Gold Strike Casino Resort will hold a job fair to fill dozens of open positions at the Tunica 
    resort today. 

    Interested applicants should bring their resume.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Qualified applicants will be interviewed on-site from Monday, November 26, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

    Tunica County Workforce Center 1054 S. Fitzgerald Blvd Robinsonville, MS 38664

    All candidates are also encouraged to submit applications online here. 

    Gold Strike is looking to fill the following positions:

    • Housekeeping Guest Room Attendants      
    •  Seamstress
    • Buffet Americana Lead Cook               
    • Security Officers 
    • Buffet Americana Wok Cook                      
    • Table Games Floor Supervisors
    • Cooks                                                         
    • Table Games Dealer


     


     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories