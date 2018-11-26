Gold Strike holding job fair

Need a job?
Gold Strike Casino Resort will hold a job fair to fill dozens of open positions at the Tunica
resort today.
Interested applicants should bring their resume.
Qualified applicants will be interviewed on-site from Monday, November 26, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Tunica County Workforce Center 1054 S. Fitzgerald Blvd Robinsonville, MS 38664
All candidates are also encouraged to submit applications online here.
Gold Strike is looking to fill the following positions:
- Housekeeping Guest Room Attendants
- Seamstress
- Buffet Americana Lead Cook
- Security Officers
- Buffet Americana Wok Cook
- Table Games Floor Supervisors
- Cooks
- Table Games Dealer
