Good news ahead for SCS students!

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Good news for students attending Shelby County Schools.

The district says there will be no teacher shortage next year and is even predicting a teacher surplus.

The Shelby County Education Association is skeptical. It has doubts the numbers are true and points to one middle school as an example that SCS is having problem keeping educators.

Sherwood Middle is a school trying to rebuild its academic performance after once being listed in the bottom 5% of Tennessee Schools.

One grandparent told FOX13 he sees improvements. "The school? It is fine. It is a good school. We have a great graduation today,” said Irvin Peoples.

The Executive Director of the Shelby County Education Association believes Sherwood has a lot to improve as many teachers want to be somewhere else next year.

"I have been told by the association there are between 25 and 30 teachers who have applied to transfer out of that building,” said Keith Williams, the Executive Director of the Memphis Shelby County Education Association.

Williams also told FOX13 the district is losing teachers because of retirement and burnout.

He said, "Now the difficulty is do we have enough applicants out here. Where are we going to get these people from."

In email, the district presents a completely different scenario. They project a “Possible teacher surplus ... with more qualified internal and external candidates than we have positions.”

The media department for Shelby County Schools said the districts expects, “to be 100% fully staffed before the start of the new school year.”

Williams thinks the district is not telling the truth.

"We are using people to put bodies in classrooms who may not be eligible or have the desire to teach children,” said Williams.

Back at Sherwood, Irvin People just wants a fresh start to the new academic year with the middle school improving.

"Because it is a good school. I have had sons, daughter and grandkids now,” said Peoples.

As for Sherwood Middle, the district said the school currently has five teacher vacancies resulting from transfer requests.

