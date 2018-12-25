0 Good Samaritan decorates Christmas tree for Cordova woman, 3 children battling cancer

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A family in Cordova is thankful to spend Christmas Eve at home instead of a hospital this year.

Elnora Lee’s three children are battling cancer.

Her Christmas was made extra special when a Good Samaritan surprised them with a good deed.

Usually Lee doesn’t have time to decorate her home for Christmas because she is taking her kids to the doctor or trying to put food on the table.

But this year, she has a huge tree fully decorated by a Good Samaritan. And tonight, she got to meet the person for the first time.

“It really made my night, my year,” said Lee. “It let me know that God had not forgotten about us.”

Lee usually spends the holidays in the hospital with her three girls. All of them are battling cancerous tumors.

“It’s the simple things for me. I think people think about cars, hoverboards,” said Lee. “All I’m doing is trying to live and eat.”

The tree was decorated by Tiffany Harmon. She owns her own business and wanted to help a family in need.

“It was a great experience, it was very heartwarming as well to do something of this magnitude for someone,” Harmon said.

Harmon said just seeing the look in a family’s face is the best Christmas gift she could ever receive.

