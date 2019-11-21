Good Samaritan helps elderly Bartlett couple after tree trimming scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews with Harrison Tree Service stepped up to help an elderly Bartlett couple who was taken advantage of.
Luther and Shirley Till's son contacted FOX13 after he said his parents were scammed out of $12,000 by a a tree trimmer who only cut down a few branches and never hauled away the debris.
Mitch Harrison offered to help the couple free of charge.
His crews inspected the problem, fertilized the soil, pruned limbs and took a few extra minutes to clean up. Something the other contractor didn't do.
"It did not take us all that much time and it is just a kind thing to do," said Mitch Harrison.
The Till's were beyond grateful for Harrison's help.
"He has been a great man and the lord sent him here," said Luther Till.
