0 Good Samaritan helps homeless woman living in car with her son in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - What would you do if you saw a woman and her teenage son living in a van in a grocery store parking lot?

A Germantown woman said she couldn't walk away from helping them. So, she's trying to make a difference and hopes maybe you can help, too.

Monday, we spoke with to the homeless mom and Good Samaritan.

She told us she's overwhelmed and touched by all the support. She's been living inside her van with her son on the Kroger parking lot since August.

However, ever since she met that Good Samaritan - things are starting to lookup

In a busy Kroger parking lot, it's easy to overlook the space Ellan Willis calls home. She makes the most of it—with just enough room for clothes and a bed for her 16-year-old son.

"You have to make hard choices. There is a difference between going to medical appointments and getting food and ice in cooler," Willis explained.

Willis didn't always live like this. In a van with no working air conditioner, filled with her belongings.

She moved from Washington state in August to be closer to family. Her living situation didn't work out.

Willis told FOX13,"We are trying to do our best… looking out for ourselves and taking care of each other."

Willis gets disability checks—but it only covers so much.

Things started to get better for her and her son when she met Harriet Turk. A woman she met through a mutual friend—a woman she calls her guardian angel.

Turk said donations started flooding in when she made a post on Facebook. Her next goal—is to find the pair a real home.

"I could've easily been in that situation. Marriage, breakup, and job problems… not knowing where to go and being very private," Turk explained.

Lewis says she has faith things will get better. All she wants—is to give back to everyone who helped her out—especially Turk.

"I'm just another person who is going through hardships of life. She is making a difference in people's lives."

Turk told FOX13 donors dropped clothes off at her home today for Willis and her son.

