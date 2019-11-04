0 Good Samaritan saves dozens in Hickory Hill apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Families are thanking a Good Samaritan after he helped dozens of people get out of a burning three-story building safely.

Firefighters responded to a call at the Autumn Ridge Apartments in Hickory Hill before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Justin Greer was brought to tears while talking to FOX13 about the fire.

“I play it through my mind all day long, it’s hard too I haven’t been to sleep since,” Greer said.

Video of the fire has been shared all over social media. It shows units engulfed in flames.

Greer said he was playing his play station when he heard a loud scream.

“I heard it again for a second time, so I paused the game and I get up and by that time my mom was running to the back. She was like Justin, these people house was on fire, they need help. So, I threw my jacket on, same thing I’m wearing now, and I started climbing the building.”

Greer climbed to the third floor and started knocking on doors.

“Lady started getting me the kids, she started handing me the kids, and they just kept coming, so I’m passing them down to everyone on the ground and getting them out.”

Greer then noticed an elderly woman begging for help.

“She was on the third floor. I climbed up to her second level. By the time I got to the second level that’s when she started jumping. I caught her on the second level. I’m holding on to her and my finger, I guess the plastic had already melted and my finger was just hanging on it so, I was holding her, and she went and jumped, and we just fell back and I fell on my back.”

Hundreds of people took to social media thanking Greer for his quick thinking that saved dozens of lives, and even called him a hero.

“That’s a big title. I don’t feel like a hero. I’m just doing what God told me to do.”

Firefighters said a few people were hurt and one woman had second degree burns on her face, hands, and shoulder.

Greer’s mother was also taken to the hospital after he said he had to perform CPR on her. He believed the stress from the fire caused her to pass out.

A spokesperson with the fire department said 12 units sustained fire, smoke or water damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting at least 12 families who are now homeless after the fire tore their homes apart.

They also said that the complex did have working smoke detectors.

Where the fire started and what caused it to start is still under investigation.

The fire department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers to call 901-498-CASH.

