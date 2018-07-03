Good Samaritan shot after stopping man from attacking girlfriend

DOWNTOWN MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot in downtown Memphis after he tried to protect a woman who was being attacked by her boyfriend, according to investigators.
The shooting happened around 10:53 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of Madison.
Police said the victim stepped in to break up a domestic violence incident. The couple left the area, but later returned.
Investigators said a male suspect shot at two men, including the 'Good Samaritan,' multiple times. Only one of the victims was hit.
He was shot in chest and forearm. At last check, he was in critical condition.
