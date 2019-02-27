Good Samaritan steps in, tackles suspect trying to snatch purse from Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A purse-snatcher in Orange Mound was tackled by a Good Samaritan.
Several people stepped in to help out after noticing several men push around a woman and make off with her purse.
One man chased the suspect down, while another checked in on the victim.
“I didn’t know what to think. It’s not every day you see everyone getting taken advantage of or their purse snatched,” said Jerry Luellen, who helps run a nearby business. “A group of old guys saw a vulnerable older woman and decided to take her purse.”
The purse-snatching suspects did not get far. They were chased, tackled and punched as onlookers sprang into action.
“A Good Samaritan stopped his car and got the purse back for her,” Luellen said.
FOX13 spoke with one of the Good Samaritans over the phone.
They said they happened to take Airways Boulevard after getting caught in traffic on I-240 when they decided to help.
They say after recovery -- they took the woman back to her Airbnb. She chose not to file a police report.
The suspects left the scene after the incident.
