Goodwill employee accused of inappropriately touching Memphis woman trying to donate clothing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Goodwill employee is accused of touching a Memphis woman inappropriately while she was donating clothing.
Police said the woman was getting clothes out of the trunk of her car in the parking lot of the Goodwill on Kirby Parkway when the employee walked up to her from behind.
According to investigators, the woman said the employee – identified as Robert Whitten, 28 – then “put his groin area on her buttocks.”
Whitten is then accused of touching her like that two times, according to a police affidavit.
The victim called police and arrested Whitten.
Police said security cameras at the business showed Whitten touching the woman twice “with his groin area.”
However, when Whitten issued a statement to investigators, he refuted the victim’s story. Whitten told police his “hip touched the victim’s buttocks.”
Whitten is being charged with sexual battery.
