Goodwill holding job fair

    Need a job? Goodwill is hiring. 

    The non-profit is hosting a hiring event Tuesday March 20, 2018, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the American Job Center, 3040 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis TN 38111. 

    They will be hiring for the following positions at all of their Memphis stores: 

    • Assistant Team Leaders (Assistant Store Managers)
    • ADC Attendants
    • Cashiers/Sales Associates
    • Retail Store Associates –Donor Greeter
    • Retail Store Associates – Grader
    • Retail Store Associates – Pricer
    • Retail Store Associates – Hanger
    • Truck Drivers
    • Maintenance Technicians
    • Receptionist  
       

    If you want to apply online, click here. 

