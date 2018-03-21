  • Google representatives visit Whitehaven to help small business owners

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Google representatives were in Whitehaven Wednesday to help small business owners gain online marketing skills.

    They partnered with the Small Business Development Center at Southwest Tennessee Community College.

    Drew Tonsmeire is a trainer for the multi-billion dollar company. He told FOX13 Google likes to help business owners, but also benefits from the training themselves.

    “Google serves a lot of different businesses but actually, their largest group of advertisers are small businesses,” he said.

    The State recorded 95,000 small business owners in 2010.

    Tonsmeire said one of the best things they can do is use free marketing tactics online.

    “Most of us carry around a video camera without thinking about it,” he said. “That’s with our phones. So, you can create videos on the spot, edit, post, and now you’ve got great content.”

    He held two workshops for several dozens of participants.

    They focused on how to share the business’s story through video and marketing on websites.

