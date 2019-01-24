0 Gordon Ramsay's hit show '24 Hours to Hell and Back' features Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis restaurant was featured on Wednesday’s episode of Gordon Ramsay’s “24 Hours to Hell and Back.”

Ramsay and the show’s crew made the trip to the Bluff City in November to check out the Catfish Cabin on Airways Boulevard.

The Catfish Cabin has been open since 1971, and the world-renowned chef offered his services to help turn it around.

The climax of the episode came when Ramsay showed the owners that one of their employees had been caught stealing money out of the register.

That woman was let go by the owners prior to the reopening of the restaurant.

FOX13 caught up with Ramsay when he was in Memphis.

“This is an amazing city with an incredible vibe, but more importantly for me it’s the heart and soul of great food,” Ramsay said. “But the Catfish Cabin has lost their way. The Catfish Cabin had forgotten the importance of cooking from the heart.

“That’s all changed, we’ve given a big shake up and helped to reposition this restaurant back on the map.”

In each episode of “24 Hours to Hell and Back,” Ramsay goes to restaurants undercover to taste their food. Then he reveals himself and sends his team to make over the restaurant.

