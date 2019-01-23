MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Can Gordon Ramsay save a local, family-owned restaurant?
A Memphis restaurant will be featured on Wednesday’s episode of Gordon Ramsay’s “24 Hours to Hell and Back.”
Ramsay and the show’s crew made the trip to the Bluff City in November to check out the Catfish Cabin on Airways Boulevard.
The Catfish Cabin has been open since 1971, and now the world-renowned chef is offering his services to help turn it around.
FOX13 caught up with Ramsay when he was in Memphis.
“This is an amazing city with an incredible vibe, but more importantly for me it’s the heart and soul of great food,” Ramsay said. “But the Catfish Cabin has lost their way. The Catfish Cabin had forgotten the importance of cooking from the heart.
“That’s all changed, we’ve given a big shake up and helped to reposition this restaurant back on the map.”
In each episode of “24 Hours to Hell and Back,” Ramsay goes to restaurants undercover to taste their food. Then he reveals himself and sends his team to make over the restaurant.
Here is a preview of the brand-new episode:
I’m finding a swimming pool of grease tonight on an all new @24HoursFOX as I head to #Memphis at 8/7c ! pic.twitter.com/WdUjdh4D3r— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) January 23, 2019
Tonight’s episode will air at 7 p.m. on FOX13.
