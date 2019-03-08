Gov. Bill Lee announces new proposals in 'State of West Tennessee' address

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - During his state of West Tennessee address, Gov. Bill Lee shared details about two major proposals for school choice.
One proposal would double the amount of funding for public charter school facilities and another would establish a new education saving account program.
Lee said the state will invest $25 million in recurring revenue into this new savings account.
It would give grants to low-income students at under-performing schools within the Shelby County, Achievement School Districts and other districts across the state, so they have access to other educational options.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Vigil held for 16-year-old boy murdered outside Cordova apartment
- Man shot to death in Memphis neighborhood, police say
- Five Guys general manager arrested, accused of stealing more than $12,000 from Memphis location
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Lee’s administration said the grants would be worth $7,300 for students who are eligible for the program. Additionally, he said the district would also receive $7,300 for every student that chose another option.
Shaka Mitchell, with pro-voucher group American Federation for Children, said this fund will give families in Shelby County more options.
“This would make it possible for families who qualify for financial aid but need more to make up the gap, this will help make up that gap,” said Mitchell.
But some teacher unions disagree.
“I understand people have a choice, but I also understand when you pull from one pot to another it'll hurt public schools,” said Tikelia Rucker, President of the United Education Association of Shelby County.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}