0 Gov. Bill Lee proclaims new day dedicated to prayer in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This week, Gov. Bill Lee is asking Tennesseans to voluntarily pray and fast. The Governor proclaimed Thursday as a “Day of Prayer, Humility, and Fasting”.

“We invite all Tennesseans to join with us in their homes, in their communities, in their places of worship to fast and to pray for God’s favor and blessing on the people of Tennessee,” said Lee (R-Tenn.) in a video posted on Twitter on Sept. 18.

The Governor posted his proclamation on Oct. 4.

“WHEREAS, the people of Tennessee acknowledge our rich blessings, our deep transgressions, and our complex challenges, and further acknowledge the need to give thanks to God Almighty, to turn from our transgressions and ask for God’s forgiveness, and to humble ourselves and seek God’s wisdom and guidance,” the proclamation reads in part.

This day from Lee is different than the National Day of Prayer, which is designated as the first Thursday in May by the President.

Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to Lee the day after he posted his video proclamation in mid-Sept.

Dan Barker and Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-presidents of the organization, wrote about its belief that the proclamation violated the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

“The separation between state and church is among one of the most fundamental principles of our system of government,” Barker and Gaylor wrote. “Instead of issuing a proclamation exhorting citizens to engage in religious ritual, we encourage you instead to issue proclamations celebrating the freedom of conscience afforded by the separation between religion and government.”

FFRF is not the only national organization to weigh in.

Jeremy Dys, special counsel for litigation and communications for First Liberty Institute, also weighed in on the issue.

“Presidents and governors alike have issued proclamations urging citizens to pray since the earliest days of our nation. Governor Lee’s proclamation is consistent with some of most cherished and longstanding traditions of our country—traditions the Supreme Court recently explained ‘bear a presumption of constitutionality.’ The First Amendment to the Constitution supports Governor Lee’s proclamation in the same way it approved of similar proclamations from George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, or Franklin D. Roosevelt,” wrote Dys on Tuesday.

Gov. Lee’s Office has yet to respond to questions sent by FOX13 on Tuesday.

