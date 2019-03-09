0 Gov. Bill Lee visits hardest hit areas of Hardin County after historic flooding

HARDIN CO., Tenn. - Hundreds of homes remain underwater in Hardin County after record rain fall last month.

Gov. Bill Lee visited some of the hardest hit areas on Friday.

This comes after the governor signed an executive order that will make it easier to get health care, insurance and relief supplies and personnel to these neighborhoods.

Street signs are now measuring sticks for how slowly water is receding in Savannah after the rain-swollen Tennessee River flooded out neighborhoods.

“It’s heartbreaking when you look at this and you realize people have lost significant amount of property and we’ve had loss of life,” said Lee. “We’ve had roads damaged all across the state, we’ve had water systems damaged.”

Lee said Hardin County is one of 83 counties recovering from this flooding.

His staff said there’s about $50 million in infrastructure damage and emergency response along with more than 230 sections on state and federal highways damaged by the flooding.

But there’s still more rain on the way over the weekend.

“The rain is not over; this incident is not over. Many people are still struggling with the aftermath,” said Lee.

One of Lee’s tour guards was Hardin County Mayor Kevin Davis. Over the past few weeks, Davis said they’ve been working to restore running water and electricity but there are still people without both.

He said students have also missed eight days of school because of the flooding.

He said one of their biggest concerns as they start the recovery process is the debris collecting along the Tennessee River, which stretches 33 miles across Hardin County.

“I know the homeowners are going to be shell shocked when they go back in and I’m talking to owners who don’t have electricity and their homes weren’t flooded, but the smell from their refrigerator and it’s brought snakes out to where they normally don’t go,” said Davis.

Lee said it’s still too early to know if the state will receive federal funding for relief efforts.

“We won’t know until we have the opportunity to do those assessments – that process is beginning and the executive order that I signed will make that process go fast so if there are federal funds available then we’ll get them quicker,” said Lee.

