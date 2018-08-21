Gov. Haslam seeks school, teacher impute on how to improve TNReady testing

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will be making his rounds to multiple schools across the state.
Tennessee has made major gains in education in recent years, and strong assessments help us to measure that growth. We are embarking on a listening tour with educators to better deliver TNReady and meet the needs of our teachers and students. https://t.co/tQkCxq03W4 pic.twitter.com/HDVME8QnYt— Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) August 21, 2018
He announced a multi-phase plan, highlighted by a statewide listening tour, to improve delivery of the state’s elementary and secondary assessments known as TNReady.
For several months, TNReady testing has been plagued with statewide issues, ranging from incorrect scores to the inability to log in.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Cordova woman yelled racial slurs at officer, punched him in face, police say
- 7 dead, 3 others shot since Friday morning, victims identified
- Colorado father charged with killing pregnant wife, two daughters, says wife killed children
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Related: Issues continue to plague statewide TNReady testing
During a news conference, Governor Haslam said goals of the engagement plan and tour are to:
- Engage in an open conversation about assessment and ways to improve administration;
- Gather feedback that can inform a smooth delivery of state assessments this school year and beyond, including feedback on the selection of the state’s next assessment partner to be chosen later this school year;
- Discuss how to better provide schools, educators, parents and students with meaningful and timely results from assessments; and
- Distinguish assessment content from delivery in an effort to focus on the value assessments can provide.
“Tennessee’s unprecedented improvement in education is the result of high academic standards and an assessment that measures knowledge of those standards,” Haslam said.
“Without aligned assessments, we don’t know where our students stand and where we need to improve. We finally have a test that is aligned to Tennessee’s strong academic standards, and I don’t want recent assessment delivery issues to cause us to lose sight of why we have these tests in the first place. Delivering the test without disruption is essential and we must get it right. I am confident this listening tour and process will inform the critical work ahead of us.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}