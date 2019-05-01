0 Gov. Lee considering bill that will ban Tennessee drivers from using phones while driving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tennesseans could soon be banned from holding phones while driving.

Now, this bill heads over to Governor Bill Lee’s desk. If it passes, it could set you back about $50 if you’re caught driving with your phone in hand. The bill would make the act a class C misdemeanor.

“I’ve been suggesting this would happen in the state of Tennessee for years now and it’s about time because other states are already doing it.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Driving instructor Ty Blaker said it can’t become law come soon enough.

The bill prohibits anyone holding, or supporting a telecommunications device while driving.

A violation would set you back about $50. A second time? $100. It could cost up to $200 in violations in school or work zones.

“It’s the most dangerous thing we do everyday. Yet were looking at our phones and watches and not paying attention,” Blaker said.

Under this bill drivers can take calls if it takes a single swipe or push if the phone is mounted.

Hands-free devices, including smartwatches, wouldn’t be included in the ban.

Blaker said, even though smartwatches are considered handsfree, drivers should still be careful when using them.

“Smartwatches can be a distraction and if they’re distracting the driver, then they shouldn’t be allowed to use them,” Blaker said.

If signed, the bill would go into law Jan. 1, 2020.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.