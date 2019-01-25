0 Government shutdown affecting Memphis economy, expert says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As the government shutdown hits day 34, FOX13 is taking a closer look at how the shutdown is impacting economic growth in Memphis.

“The impact is going to be felt by every sector of the Memphis economy and the Memphis society,” said Dr. Elena Delavega, associate professor of social work at the University of Memphis.

Delavega said there are about 13,000 federal employees working and living in the Memphis metropolitan area.

With the government shutdown going beyond a month, she said those federal workers are on a tighter budget which means they’re spending less money in the Memphis economy.

“Because when you have 13,000 plus workers who are not receiving a paycheck that is going to be fewer people in restaurants, fewer people in shops, fewer people in grocery stores, fewer people buying the things that the community depends on selling,” said Delavega.

Delevega said these workers are also likely taking out more loans to make ends meet. She said it would have taken three to five years for your average federal employee to accumulate several months’ worth of pay in savings.

“Three to five years with nothing ever going wrong,” she said. “The car doesn’t break down, you don’t need to go to the dentist, nothing happens. So to ask somebody to have three to six months wages or living expense in the bank is very difficult.”

When the shutdown ends, Delevega said Memphians will continue feeling the economic impact for a while.

“Because when people have had to borrow money at interest, they simply cannot return to the same spending levels that they were before,” she said.

This week, one of President Donald Trump’s chief economic advisers said if the government shutdown doesn’t end soon, the Unites States may not see any economic growth in the first quarter of the year.

