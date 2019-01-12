Government shutdown affecting Mid-South seniors using HUD benefits to pay for rent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The government shutdown is affecting seniors who receive benefits from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Many senior citizens said funds from HUD are used to pay some, if not all, of their rent.
A lot of people who depend on HUD assistance at Memphis apartment complexes – like Serenity Towers – said they are worried they might get evicted.
Some of them still have yet to pay January’s rent.
According to CNN, HUD has not been able to renew roughly 1,650 contracts with private building owners who rent to poor Americans.
These contracts either ran out in December or are expiring this month. Another 550 contracts are set to lapse in February.
FOX13 learned HUD suggested the expiration of the rental contracts likely will not prompt landlords to begin eviction proceedings immediately.
However, several residents at Serenity Towers told FOX13 they are afraid they will be evicted. And some said they were given eviction notices on Friday.
One tenant said she never thought a government shutdown would put her in danger of losing the roof over her head.
Serenity Towers officials could not confirm if their contract with HUD is one of the thousands that expired or is about to expire.
