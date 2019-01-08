0 Government shutdown impacting local food banks

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - During the government shutdown, food pantries all over the Mid-South are preparing to help people who receive SNAP benefits.

Many of the families will have to go another route to find food.

Pastor Doris Smith runs Grace Community Food Pantry in downtown Helena-West Helena.

“Here is what we will do Thursday morning, I’ll be over here Wednesday before church and I’ll pull all of these out here,” Smith said.

Smith and her grandson, Adam Rowland, told FOX13 the pantry feeds more than 150 families a week.

Inside the pantry there are walk-in freezers full of meat, fruit, and other things that are given to families every week.

Smith said she knows how hard it will be for families if SNAP benefits are delayed.

“I did notice a couple Thursdays ago and this Thursday past, that there were more people signing up. They wait to right at the last minute,” said Smith.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the prolonged government shutdown could leave 42 million other people across the country looking for other sources of food.

Smith said she receives food from several local, state, and national departments – including the USDA.

According to the USDA, they will continue the Child Nutrition Program in schools and Adult Care Feeding through February.

“A lot of people don’t know how pitiful America is getting. I’m talking about people that live in awful circumstances,” Smith said.

Smith said the government shutdown won’t stop her from making sure people get food to eat.

She told FOX13 she’ll give until she can’t give anymore.

Representatives from the food bank in Helena-West Helena also told FOX13 they are preparing for an influx of people too.

