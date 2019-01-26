Government shutdown over, thousands of Mid-South workers headed back to work

Thousands of Mid-South workers will be heading back to work - and getting paychecks.
President Trump announced Friday afternoon he will sign legislation to end the government shutdown which would send furloughed workers back to work until February 15th.
A Mid-South IRS worker said this will create a problem.
Vesti Fletcher has worked for the IRS for eight years. Now she has a temporary job because of the furlough.
She wants to know what happens after February 15th.
“For those of us that have found temp jobs, what’s going to happen at the end of three weeks? We are going to work for three weeks and we don’t know what is going to happen,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher told FOX13 last Friday she updated her resume to find temporary work. Rent is due and Fletcher said she has to pay for childcare.
However, Fletcher said she's been getting a lot of help from friends and family.
