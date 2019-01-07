0 Governor Haslam grants clemency to Cyntoia Brown

Governor Haslam is granting clemency to Cyntoia Brown.

Brown was serving a life sentence in prison for a murder she committed at 16-years-old, and she wasn't going be eligible for release for another 51 years.

Brown was tried as an adult in criminal court for the first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree felony murder of Johnny Allen.

Advocates for Brown said she was a sex-trafficked teenager and that she was a child destined for despair the night she shot and killed Allen.

Then social media picked up her story igniting a firestorm of support for Brown.

“This decision comes after careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case,” Haslam said.

“Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life. Transformation should be accompanied by hope. So, I am commuting Ms. Brown’s sentence, subject to certain conditions.”

According to a news release, Brown’s parole conditions will require that she not violate any state or federal laws, and she will be subject to a release plan approved by the Tennessee Department of Correction and special supervision conditions, including employment, education, counseling, and community engagement requirements.

She will be released in August of 2019 and will be on probation for 10 years.

