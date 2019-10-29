0 Governor Lee focuses on education while speaking at CPAC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was in Memphis Tuesday speaking before the Conservative Political Action Conference at the University of Memphis. He spent a majority of his time focused on education in the state.

“I watched a kid move schools and saw his entire trajectory of life change,” Lee said.

Lee has been in the hot seat over education since early spring. In May, he signed a controversial school voucher bill, which allows Shelby County public school students to use taxpayer money for private school tuition.

Opponents like the ACLU have argued private voucher schools often do not adequately serve low-income or disabled students.

“I actually believe when parents have choices it will individually provide for better outcomes for the kids,” Lee said.

FOX13’s Winnie Wright asked the Governor, “Why do you believe the options put forth are right for a city like Memphis, that has different needs than the rest of the state?”

“I think the education savings account proposal that we have put forth, by the way, with a whole group of other education proposals, but that one, in particular, provides opportunity for children in those school districts that have the largest number of failing schools. Shelby County qualifies as one of those districts,” he said.

The school choice conversation is one that is very controversial here in Memphis.

Lee is making the argument for school choice as Southwest Early Charter School is making its final pleas to stay open. Gateway University school, another charter, closed earlier this year.

"At the same time, we are providing funding for the public schools, where these children will leave. We are providing funding for those schools, so they can strengthen the programs they have for the kids that are there,” he said.



